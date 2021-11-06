Midlands marching bands perform in statewide competition

The 5A State Marching Band Championship featured 14 high schools from across South Carolina and was held at Irmo High School.

IRMO, S.C. — On Saturday, people traveled from all over South Carolina to Irmo High School for the 5A state championship for high school marching bands. Four Midlands schools were there to compete.

To show their support, families and friends packed into the stands and cheered on their favorite band.

Debbie Ward was there to see her son Zachary perform for Lexington High School.

“Go Cat Band," she cheered. "We’re so proud of you. You’ve done an awesome job preparing and we know you're going to do awesome!”

Ward's son is a freshman and plays the saxophone. “They practice a lot," said Ward. "Three to four days a week just practice, practice.”

Another Midlands school that made States was Blythewood High School. Their marching band is called the Blue Legion.

Their performance impressed fans like Jariel McClary, who was there to support her sister in the color guard.

"They did really good,” said McClary.

White Knoll and River Bluff High Schools also made it to the competition.