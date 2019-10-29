IRMO, S.C. — Prisma Health's Baptist Parkridge Hospital in Irmo is celebrating a brand new Level II Nursery in their facility.

This hospital offers a variety of care like heart and vascular, neuroscience, cancer care and women's care.

Their new Level II Special Care Nursery is primarily to help babies with more complications after birth to remain at Baptist Parkridge for care rather than being transferred to another hospital. This helps with new mother bonding and serves new parents of the Irmo community to keep their new babies near.

"Before, we had a Level I Nursery," Tracy Pound, Nurse Manager of Women's Services at Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge told News 19, "that allowed us to take care of patients that were 35 weeks and above. Now that we are liscensed to have a Level II Special Care Nursery, we are able to take care of moms that are 32 weeks gestation and above which will then allow for those moms to deliver here at Prisma Parkridge and keep their babies with them to prevent transfer and separation of mom and infant."

Pound says this is important for Prisma Parkridge because it will help them continue to grow and serve in the community, "They're able to deliver here close to where they live and if their babies remain here after delivery they're able to quickly and conveniently come here to visit," says Pound.

WLTX

"As most moms come to deliver their baby, we all come with the expectation that we're going to come in and labor and deliver and we're going to leave the hospital with the baby," Pound explains, "Oftentimes, there's challenges and opportunities to that plan and things derail that plan and the babies have to remain here for some special care from us," Pound continues, "It is a challenge for those moms. A lot of emotions come into play with those parents that are expecting to take their babies home but instead they're able to keep their babies here and our team- as I'm surrounded with a wonderful team of nurses that really love taking care of both moms and babies and they live a vision of taking care of every patient as if it were a family member. So they're able to give that special time and attention to those families and to those babies and to do a lot of teaching at the bedside.To teach those parents how to care for these babies once they take the babies home."

RELATED: Free breast exams being offered in Sumter

RELATED: Prisma Health's new residency program brings more medical professionals to Sumter

Pound says opening this new nursery has been a four year journey and says it is a dream that this day has finally arrived.

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.

RELATED: 'Best day of my life': Hundreds surprise Irmo girl on birthday after mom's viral request for attendees

RELATED: Midlands locations for National Drug Take Back Day

RELATED: 5 of 8 candidates for Irmo council show up at meet and greet