IRMO, S.C. — Irmo High School Education Foundation is getting ready for their Hall of Fame inductions for 2020 and they need your help.

They are asking the community to send in nominations for people who may be graduates or former faculty/staff of Irmo High School.

Your nominee must have graduated five or more years ago or have retired or resigned 5 or more years ago.

Nominees should have made some sort of significant contribution to the community, state or country during or after their time at Irmo High School.

Nominations must be emailed to IHSeducationfoundation@gmail.com or mailed to their address: Irmo High School Education Foundation, c/o Irmo High School International School for the Arts, 6671 St. Andrews Road Columbia, SC 29212.

The deadline is September 15 and will be announced by the end of October with a ceremony to follow in February.

