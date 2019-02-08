Have you ever been walking outside and seen a painted rock?

This is actually something that is pretty common in the town of Irmo. There is even a Facebook page fully dedicated to sharing pictures of found painted rocks.

Irmo Rocks! This group is for Irmo, South Carolina. If you found one of our rocks, please share a pic and re-hide or leave one of your own in its place. Share the rock love! Please read the pinned post.

I walked around the community park today to try and find some myself but had no luck. I did talk to some kids who have found them before:

“Once when I went out [of] the car, my mom found a rock and it was in a bush," when I asked what it looked like, Kaylee said, "It had words and a blue flower on it.

Sammi Touma told us, “So one time, one of our teachers when she was walking to our school she found this rock so one of the activities for reading night was everybody who came to that classroom when you got there you got to color your own rock.”

“So when you find those rocks, its pretty cool that it tells you like this is your community and then you go visit that place, the facebook page or whatever page it is that it tells you to go visit and then you learn all about the community that you found it in. and its neat because then you know more about that place, especially if you’ve never been there before,” says Sarah Touma.

According to the Irmo Rocks group guidelines, messages are to be positive and family friendly, you are to keep or rehide the rocks you find and post pictures to the Irmo Rocks Facebook page.

Have you ever found any? Let Street Squad know!