IRMO, S.C. — In January, the old Irmo Chamber of Commerce building off Lake Murray Blvd. was torn down along with mural representing Irmo for new business to develop.

“I was sad because it depicted the lake, it depicted a train, the old depot, which I thought was a little bit about he history of our town," Irmo resident Melody Harmon told Street Squad.

According to the plaque that once was beside the mural, it was commissioned in 1998 and dedicated by the Irmo Chamber of Commerce and served as a unique sight for town members.

“I think it brings a little bit more character and culture to a town," Irmo Town Council member Erik Sickinger says, "Rather than just being a bedroom community for Columbia or just being another stop on I-26, it really brings out a little bit more about who we are,”

Sickinger is now looking into how Irmo can bring more public art to the town, “Culture, I think, is a really important part of who we are.”

