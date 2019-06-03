IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Branch Library has been showcasing Irmo’s history for two years now. The Lexington County Museum has loaned some of these items to them to help educate citizens about their rich history.

Currently, they have a quilt made by a Ballentine woman in the early 20th century, an old map of the Lexington District from 1820 and a vest from 1834 among other things.

Assistant librarian Kate Berry tells us, "Really what we’re trying to do at the Irmo library is to let patrons learn about the history."

This display is the 9th one they have showcased since 2017.

“We did do one from the Caroliniana library and that was one from the Harbison Agriculture College and that’s a historic black college and we got digital photographs," Berry tells us.

She says they have also partnered with Dunbar Funeral Home who has an archive of black and white photos that date back to World War One and the construction of the Lake Murray Dam.

Berry shares, "Some of the older generations that have been here like 50-60 years, it brings back a lot of their childhood memories and I think that means a lot to them and we’re just trying to connect the generations as well.”

Berry says that if you have any artifacts you would like to display at the Irmo Branch Library, they have locked cases that they would love to share your history in.

