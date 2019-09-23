IRMO, S.C. — If you live in the Midlands, you are aware of the constant trains that come in and out of town.

Safety around these trains is very important and that is why this week many Midlands entities are participating in Rail Safety Week.

Operation Lifesaver is a rail safety education non-profit who hosts a "Rail Safety Week" each year bringing awareness to railroad-related deaths and injuries. This year's event falls on September 22-28 and the Irmo Police Department is taking part.

"We have a lot of railway in the Town of Irmo," Captain Courtney Dennis with the Irmo Police Department says, "in fact, Irmo was founded from two railroad men, so its been around since the late 1800's. And so, Irmo is notorious for having train traffic come in and out 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Capt. Dennis continues, "So, its important that drivers and pedestrians are aware that trains are coming in and out of town."

Capt. Dennis said they will have an increased officer presence during Operation Clear Tracks, the safety initiative hosted by Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver.

RELATED: Train derails after crash with 18 wheeler in Calhoun County

"Most commonly we do see trespassers," Capt. Dennis says, "Railways are private property, they belong to the railroad companies and when you're actually on those tracks, you are trespassing according to the law," Dennis continues, "What we try to do is educate people and get them off the tracks. The last resort is obviously citing them for the violation."

Capt. Dennis also tells us another common mistake people make is stopping on the tracks, whether it be your car or a trailer attached to you.

RELATED: Man dies while trying to fix his car near Irmo Walmart

RELATED: Irmo firefighters travel to coast to help during Hurricane Dorian

For all Street Squad viewers, Capt. Dennis has this message: "Stop, look and listen. If you see a train or hear a train, try not to proceed over the tracks unless its clear to do so."

For some history on Irmo's relationship to railroads, the Town's website reads:

"The Town of Irmo began as a rural settlement around a water and refueling stop for trains traveling the Columbia, Newberry and Laurens Railroad. The town incorporated on December 24, 1890 and was named after two officials of the railroad- Mr. Iredell and Mr. Moseley."

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.