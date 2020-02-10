Irmo recycling event set for Saturday

For household items that you can't just throw out with the trash, bring them to the recycling event in Irmo this weekend.

IRMO, S.C. — The Town of Irmo is teaming up with Lexington and Richland counties to hold a Recycling Drop-Off event at Irmo High School.

There are many items that can't be thrown out with normal trash, like old TV's or printers. These events are designed to help you dispose of these things easily.

“You can bring tires, oils from your car, cooking oils, pesticides, chairs, bulk items, bicycles, an old grill that’s been laying around, stuff like that," says Whitt Cline, director of public works for the Town of Irmo.

“Eight a.m. to noon, Richland County, Lexington County and the Town of Irmo are putting on the Midlands largest recycling event," Cline says, "We expect to have at least 1,000 there. We might even have more with the perfect weather that’s lined up for Saturday.”

Items like tires and oils can’t be thrown out with the trash or end up in the water runoff so you have to dispose of them properly at designated landfills. But Saturday’s event will make it easy for you to load up your old junk and let officials take care of it for you.

“Our main concern with all these items that are left abandoned around your house out in the garage or out in a shed is that they leak and these materials get out to the stormwater and cause damage to the water quality of the counties," Cline says.

So take advantage of this opportunity and drop off your stuff at Irmo High School from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. The car line will begin in the far right parking lot near Irmo Middle School.