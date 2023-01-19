Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime

Residents addressed their concerns to Irmo Town Council members at their meeting Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area.

Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall.

Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots.

Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called Bermuda Triangle of Irmo, Columbia, Richland County and Lexington County.

Town leaders are working to get more local law enforcement of all jurisdictions monitoring this area.

Beacon Hill has a history of crime according to Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale.

"We're aware of what's going on in that area. We're stepping up patrol … The city of Columbia buts up right up next to one of the neighborhoods in the town of Irmo. There are some walking trails, Harbison walking trails, easy access for folks to walk, whether they're getting out for a jog or it does make it easier for criminals to maneuver from one neighborhood to another," Chief Dale said.

Benjie Friday, a homeowner in the area tells News 19 she heard gunfire several days in a row.

"My property backs up to the Harbison Gardens apartment complex. There was a seven day period where we had gunshots three days out of the seven. You never know when you're outside in your yard or trying to sleep in your home if you're going to be shot by a stray bullet. I have slept on a mattress beside my bed because I'm scared of what's happening in my community," Friday said.

"There have been a little bit more calls for service when it comes to shots being heard," Chief Dale said.

According to Columbia Police, who share jurisdiction in this area, there have been two incident reports filed in this area within the last 19 days. One is of shots fired into an apartment and the other is a gunshot that struck a car.

Chief Dale explains they're designating a patrol unit to the area for the next couple of weeks, with the area being checked at least eight times a day by officers.

However, local leaders like councilman Erik Sickinger explain there needs to be a permanent fix.

"Our residents don't need to come back to us from that neighborhood, don't need to come back to us next year and say it's happening again," Sickinger said.

He explains he believes a permanent officer on the Columbia-side could be a solution.