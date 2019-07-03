IRMO, S.C. — The first Thursday of every month, up to 14 former Irmo High School employees get together for lunch.

"Everybody at the table knows: don’t make doctors appointments, don’t go see your grandchildren- you don’t do anything on the first Thursday of the month but meet with the Irmo group," Anne Trakas, starter of the tradition, joked.

Trakas drives down from Union County to visit with friends she fondly remembers working with. They talked about their former principals and even joked about restaurants they won't eat at because of employees they may have put in detention.

"It started with two or three and then before you know it we started growing and growing and we’re still growing. Now we’re up to 14 people if everybody comes," Trakas shares.

"Miss Doris down there," Trakas motioned to the head of the table, "she was our matriarch. She was at Irmo High school before any of us ever worked at Irmo High School.”

Judy Cook chimes in to say Doris Cunningham was employed when she went to high school there.

Doris Cunningham worked for Irmo High School for 30 years.

“I was at Irmo High School 30 years," Cunningham recalls, "I worked with 8 principles over the 30 years. We had a wonderful group- it was like a family."

In May, Cunningham will celebrate her 90th birthday.

"It’s wonderful to have all these friends. I’ll be 90 and I’ve lost some of my old old friends. But I’m still holding on to all these young ones," Cunningham laughs.

These ladies have between 16 to 30 years at Irmo High School, but are glad to be retired.

"This is a special group," Marie Andrews tells us, "I loved the students and I loved the people I worked with. You think back- 'did you have an influence on these kids lives'? And I think the lord has answered that for me more than once, that I did influence some of their lives.”

