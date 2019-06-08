IRMO, S.C. — River Springs Elementary in District 5 of Lexington and Richland Counties has a brand new principal.

Matt Gams has been promoted from assistant principal to head principal of the elementary school.

“I do have some plans and some goals but first and foremost I want to continue the positive culture that we have a River Springs," Gams said, "We have a very supportive community so I want to continue to foster that community support. I want to continue to engage our students with engaging learning and best instructional practices in the classroom.”

Gams previously worked at Chapin Elementary for two years, Nursery Road for two years and has been at River Springs for the past six years.

Congratulations Principal Gams!

