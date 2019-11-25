IRMO, S.C. — Tonight, Saluda Shoals Park is hosting a Sleigh Bell Stroll, providing a unique way for the community to see the park's Holiday Lights on the River.

Mark Baker, park director of Saluda Shoals, says "it's an opportunity you're not going to get any other night at holiday lights."

Visitors are able to walk through the holiday light display on Monday night from 6 8 p.m. The cost is $5 per person ages 3 and older.

On Tuesday night, the park will hold a Sleigh Bell Trot race. While pre-registration for this race is full, there are still some open spots for walk-up registration the night of. The trot begins at 7 p.m. at Saluda Shoals Park.

Starting Wednesday, the display will be open for families to drive through.

The executive director of the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission, Mark Smyers, says their backdrop is really unique. "To be able to drive through in the setting of the woods as the background is kind of the highlight."

Along with the lights, there will be games, food, and you might even meet Santa Claus.

Baker encourages everyone to come out to the show sometime this season, "If you can’t come out tonight or tomorrow, come out some point this year and really enjoy the lights. It’s a great show and it’s a lot of fun and we hope to see you out here."

Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission Counting down to light the lights at the Chairman's Lighting event t... onight! Holiday Lights on the River will officially open to the public on Wednesday, November 27th and will be open nightly through December 31st from 6- 10pm.

