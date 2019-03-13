IRMO, S.C. — The Irmo Branch Public Library hosted a poetry café tonight with a very special guest.

Marjory Wentworth is a poet with many published works and impressive achievements. She has also served as Poet Laureate of South Carolina for the past 16 years.

“When I was appointed I didn’t even really quite know what it was," Wentworth admits, “It really involves bringing poetry into places where it might not exist. Like going into schools, creating programs in libraries, that sort of thing," Wentworth describes.

Along with these things, Wentworth is also asked to write poetry for occasions. In 2015, when the Emanuel Church shooting took place in Charleston, Wentworth was asked to write a poem for a newspaper.

“That is also the job of the poet laureate to somehow find language for something that we’re feeling as a community," Wentworth shares, "I wanted it to feel like a prayer, I wanted it to be about the community coming together and I also knew I wanted to name the names, I knew that was very important.”

“It was really a poem I wish I hadn’t had to write," Wentworth continues, "It doesn’t get any easier to read it. That’s part of the responsibility of being Poet Laureate and it was an honor to do it.”

WLTX

This poem and ones like it have given Wentworth a remarkable, award nominated career.

Audience members enjoyed listening to some of Wentworth’s highlighted poetry along with chatting with the poet over refreshments and signing of her works.

RELATED: Quilts, photographs, even old clothes showcase Irmo's history

RELATED: Irmo library hosting children's event

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.