Search underway for missing swimmer in Lake Murray

Multiple agencies are involved in the search, officials said.

IRMO, S.C. — A missing swimmer has led to a major search on a portion of Lake Murray, one local official confirmed to News19 on Friday.

Irmo Fire District Chief Mike Sonefeld said his fire department was called out just before noon to assist other agencies involved in the search including the Department of Natural Resources and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

No details on the swimmer or how the person went missing have been provided; however, Sonefeld said that agencies are searching on the Irmo side of the dam but not directly at the dam.