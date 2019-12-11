IRMO, S.C. — Street Squad heard from Irmo community member Robert Bonnette about a sidewalk that has been in disrepair since the 2015 flood.

Bonnette told us the flooding caused the ground underneath the sidewalk to give out which has since caused uneven pavement and cracks. There is also a looming question of when the entire sidewalk will just give out.

"The only problem I've noticed is people walk down the street and one lady tripped over it and bruised up the palm of her hand," Bonnette told Street Squad, "that's basically a safety hazard. We don't know how deep the hole is and when the rest of it is just going to collapse."

The sidewalk is on N Royal Tower Rd. right before Charlwood Rd. begins in Irmo. These roads are operated by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

