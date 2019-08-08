IRMO, S.C. — The Comet has partnered with Lexington Richland 5 to offer FREE bus rides to students and staff of Irmo High School- all you have to do is show your school ID.

“Working with the superintendent and the director of transportation at Lexington Richland 5, we were able to do an arrangement where all students employees and faculty of Lexington Richland 5 schools can ride the Comet free of charge," John Andoh, Executive Director and CEO of The Comet told Street Squad.

“Because Irmo is on the edge of our service area, the only Comet service that we have to a Lexington Richland 5 school is service to Irmo High School on our route 83L," continues Andoh, “So starting this fall when school goes into session, those students, employees and faculty can just show their ID when boarding at the corner of Harbison Blvd. and St. Andrews Rd. and take any comet route to where ever they want to go.”

Andoh says this partnership has worked well with Richland One and Two so they wanted to give it a try with LexRich 5 as well.

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.