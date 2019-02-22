IRMO, S.C. — Special education teacher "Ms. Bear" tells me that Irmo High School's self contained special education class puts on a plethora of events from handing out coffee every morning to making t-shirts.

The most impressive of their activities, though, is their 'Sting Deli.' Each Friday students deliver orders that teachers in the school have placed with their- DHEC rated 'A'- kitchen then prepares and delivers.

Special education teacher Joyce Moran shares that the chicken salad is the best dish they serve.

Not only do the students serve teachers weekly, they are also asked to cater school events and even some dinner parties.

Moran has been with the program for 30 years and says she has the best job there is.

Senior student Benjamin Hallin tells me, "We make baked potatoes, salads [and] other stuff. We clean up stuff, we put away stuff, we make it look all neat."

WLTX

The teachers shared that the goal of this program is to help the students get a job after high school in the community doing things they have already practiced in the class room.

