The Irmo Okra Strut planned for the fall with changes, organizers say

According to organizers, the annual Okra Strut in Irmo is planned for the fall, though it will be scaled down

IRMO, S.C. — For over 50 years, the Irmo Okra Strut has taken place in the Fall, and organizers say 2020 is no different.

The Okra Strut’s official Facebook page posted Wednesday that the strut is still on, though it will be scaled down in response to the pandemic.

“We had the Okra Strut folks come to us and say ‘should we have the Okra Strut? We’re having a hard time making a decision,'" Irmo Town Councilman Erik Sickinger\ said.

He says the last time it was discussed was on June 12.

“At that point, there were increasing cases in South Carolina, but it wasn’t exactly a significant problem at that point," Sickinger continues, "Where we stand today is a very different place than we were in June.”

As the Okra Strut Committee continues with planning, many community members including Sickinger, aren’t sure it should happen.

“As we are trending right now, we probably should not have it. It’s already going to be really slimmed down so – even if all we do is a parade, I’d love to have some kind of an event.”



The event is set for the end of September and still has time to make changes.

“We are talking September… there’s time. But if it were tomorrow or next week I would say absolutely not.”

Sickinger says he plans to add the topic to the agenda for the council meeting on July 21.