COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 1997, Kelly Graybill has been operating "Tot Trade" out of the Jamil Temple twice a year.

She has over 800 consignors who sell over 100,000 items at these sales.

Graybill said she originally started the company as a way to make another income for her family, but it has grown so much, it just became a tradition. She says she has consignors who will plan their births and vacations around this event.

"There are families that come back every year. We know people just from hanging out at Tot Trade," eight year shopper and volunteer Stefanie Cavender shares, "They depend on Tot Trade for their families, to buy at great prices because most of the items here are like 50-90% off the retail value."

These sales happen twice a year: once in March and once in September. Anything leftover that consignors do not want to take back with them is donated to two charities.

“So we have everything," Cavender says, "From clothing to room decor to books to toys to outdoor equipment, to high chairs and bottles. I mean it goes on and on. I’ve never come here and not be able to find what I need."

Here is the schedule, that is open to the public, for the rest of the week:

Tuesday, March 12th – 9:00 am – 7:00 pm

Wednesday, March 13th – 9:00 am – 7:00 pm

Thursday, March 14th – 9:00 am – 7:00 pm – 20% off most items

Friday, March 15th – 9:00 am – 6:00 pm – 40% off most items

Saturday, March 16th – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm – 60% off most items

