St. Andrews Road, Piney Grove Road reopen after crash involving train, sedan

Despite the collision, the driver came away with minor injuries, authorities said.

IRMO, S.C. — Roads have reopened after a car was struck by a train in the Seven Oaks area of Irmo on Friday morning.

According to Irmo Police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on the train tracks across Piney Grove Road near St. Andrews Road.

The driver of a sedan was on Piney Grove heading toward St. Andrews and failed to yield to the train, police said. While the person's injuries were described as minor, they were taken from the scene for treatment.

While crews worked to remove the damaged car, Piney Grove Road was temporarily shut down at the scene of the crash as was a portion of St. Andrews Road near Leisure Lane where the tracks also cross (near Shaw Industries).