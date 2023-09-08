Officials say home, truck heavily damaged following crash in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — Authorities say a neighborhood road in Irmo has reopened after a truck slammed into a home on Friday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., the Irmo Police Department said the vehicle crashed into a home on Royal Tower Drive between Broad River Road and North Woodrow Street. Royal Tower Drive was temporarily closed as a result but has since reopened. Police now suspect the driver, whom emergency responders took for evaluation, may have had a medical episode before crashing into the home.
Officials with the Irmo Fire District said his injuries were minor, but damage to the home and the pickup truck were significant.