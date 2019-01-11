IRMO, S.C. — Street Squad was at the brand new Steve Padgett Honda dealership off of Broad River Rd. where they are hosting a Trunk or Treat event.

Festivities started at 12 today and will go on until eight tonight. This event is rain or shine because the trunks are inside the showroom.

“We’re excited to host our first trunk or street here at Steve Padgett’s Honda of Lake Murray," Rebecca Springfield with the dealership told Street Squad, "Especially with the weather not being so great this evening, we’re excited to have all of our neighborhood kids come out."

"We have coloring activities for the kids, our trunks are decorated by all of our different departments and you’ll see some of our associates dressed up in awesome costumes as well," Springfield said. On my visit I spotted Count Dracula, a scuba diver and former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu to name a few.

“We love being able to connect with the community and especially around holidays and special events," says Springfield, "We wanted to do something that shows that we care, we want to give back to the community and just have a little fun with it.”