IRMO, S.C. — Community members say that instead of expanding outwards, Irmo should utilize the vacant buildings it already has.

The old Direct Furniture Sales building on the corner of Lake Murray Blvd. and St. Andrews Road has potential to be a nice, profitable business. With its great location, business owners surrounding it say it would do well as a quaint restaurant.

The advisers helping to fill the space tell me that the owners have listed it as "Build to Suit," meaning if someone is potentially interested in the property, they will tear it down and build it however the interested party would like.

I'm told many people have, in fact, inquired about the property but do not realize how large it actually is. It includes the building on the corner, as well as the large warehouse behind it.

Google Maps

The owners are actively looking for someone interested in it, but until then, it will remain vacant.