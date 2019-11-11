IRMO, S.C. — One of the many parks in the town of Irmo is Veteran’s Park, created to memorialize community members who have served in the military.

“We’ve had people for years asking ‘hey y'all don’t have anything for veterans, honoring veterans in the Irmo area,’" says Irmo's Director of Public Works. "So a number of years ago, we got with the Irmo Arbor Day Committee and Irmo Town Council and came up with the Irmo Veteran’s Park.”

The park, off of St. Andrews Road, is perfect for exercise and reflection. There is a wooded path with exercise machines, as well as benches dedicated to local veterans.

RELATED: USC Students tell the stories of local veterans

RELATED: Columbia Veterans Day parade gives veterans chance to reflect

RELATED: 95-year-old veteran receives high school diploma

“It's quite a statement for the veterans, and everybody’s excited to have an area where they can go out and enjoy a nice park and something that’s in honor of the local veterans," Cline says.

WLTX

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.