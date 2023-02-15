Victim in Irmo Kroger parking lot shooting identified

Police said the victim and shooter did not know each other but were involved in a dispute in the parking lot.

IRMO, S.C. — An Irmo woman killed in a shooting following a dispute with a stranger has been identified by the Lexington County Coroner's Office.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 26-year-old Alexandria Cress Borys was shot after an argument and pronounced dead at the scene at the Kroger at 7467 St. Andrews Road around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Irmo Police have since arrested another woman, 23-year-old Christina Harrison of Columbia, for murder after she left the scene and then turned herself in at the Irmo Police Department.

Investigators said that Borys and Harrison didn't know each other but had gotten into an "altercation" for reasons not yet released by police.

Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale described the shooting as "senseless" and a rash decision that has "impacted the lives of two families."