IRMO, S.C. — HE Corley Elementary School found a creative ways to bring the school together even through their separation: a virtual spirit week.

Principal Jason Pollock attributes to great idea to his assistant principal Melanie Harris after the administration team put their heads together.

"Ms. Harris my assistant principal, she has a creative gene so she came up with the days for us to be able to continue with the culture that we’ve built at HE Corley. A culture of caring for one another but also, as we say at HE Corley, ‘greatness happens here,'" Pollock says.

Students were asked to send in their pictures to be featured on the school's social media.

“We had to show case our greatness and our students have the ability to post and our teachers are posting and we’re still connecting with our students which we love and miss," Pollock tells Street Squad. "It’s been a great activity and it’s a great way for us to stay connected and a great way to continue to build the culture we created here.”

Students and teachers showed off learning with their pets, reading in their favorite spot, being “cool” in their sunglasses and showing their HE Corley Pride.

“The response has been amazing," Pollock smiles, "Our students and faculty have been just sending us pictures and we’ve been posting them to all of our sites. We have had a lot of parents who have reached out and a lot of our teachers who showcased their spirit for our school and our students as well.”

Dutch Fork Middle School also had their own virtual spirit week as well as Leaphart Elementary, Dutch Fork High School and others.

