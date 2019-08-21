IRMO, S.C. — This weekend, the South Carolina Autism Society is hosting their yearly fundraising event here at the Irmo Community Park.

This will be the 13th annual Strides for Autism Walk where anyone impacted by any kind of autism gets an opportunity to come together for a meaningful walk followed by fun events and performances at the Irmo Community Park Amphitheater.

“We’ll walk, which is the major thing, have some entertainment, network," Executive Director of the SC Autism Society James Mack told us, "A lot of times families aren’t able to get out into the community so this gives them an opportunity to get out into the community as well.”

Teams and individuals who plan on walking are asked to register online on their website. You will pay $15 that includes an event T-Shirt.

The event is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will have a D.J., a video game truck and lots of activities for the whole family.

