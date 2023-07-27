Crews to continue work at Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews Road intersection for the next two weeks

Steel plates, road milling, and resurfacing in the future for the Town of Irmo's biggest intersection.

IRMO, S.C. — While driving through Irmo, residents say they have experienced some delays around the town's busiest traffic crossing, and now those delays will last at least two more weeks.

At the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and Saint Andrews Road, a water main break on July 12 is still causing problems. Clint Shealy with Columbia Water gave a timeline of what crews will work on and when throughout the project. Shealy said their problem-solving begins with a piece of the original pipe beneath the road.

"The connection is going to be made on Sunday morning, and within that week, we will do our pressure testing and sampling. If all goes well, by August 4, all that work is completed. We will wait to make sure the line passes a pressure test, a bacteriological test. Then, a resurfacing, a contractor will come in and do milling and resurfacing, and that will begin August 7," Shealy said.

Crews are working to, hopefully, finish the repairs before school starts back up.

"Our anticipation is that we'll have work completed before Lexington-Richland Five begin classes on August 15," Shealy said.

However, Irmo resident Alex Slaughter says in the meantime, he and his neighbors will keep driving.

"It's South Carolina Roads," Slaughter said with a laugh. "Just hang on and you'll get there eventually."

"We are asking motorists to pack their patience when traveling through Irmo," Police Chief Bobby Dale said in a statement. "Although we don't have control of this project, we will update the public on social media daily on the traffic control and its patterns."

The lane closures and traffic patterns will change daily as crews continue their work.