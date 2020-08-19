Irmo man makes 'pandemic' pens to help fight the spread of COVID19.

IRMO, S.C. — How many times have you been out and about and you need to sign a receipt?

Or press a button on a pin pad?

COVID19 has made everyone aware of how easily germs can spread and the things that used to be normal, well you need to think twice about.

An Irmo man thought of a solution.

“I’m one of these guys that goes out to eat a lot and I realized that I go to all my favorite restaurants and they were making me sign and there was a dirty pen there… some guy would walk out and literally hand me a dirty pen and so I said there ya go," said Brent Chitwood.

So Chitwood got to work and ordered 500 pens with the inscription “Your Personal Pandemic Pen- Please Be Safe! Courtesy of Citizens for a Safe Irmo.”

“It’s all about getting people to realize ‘don’t pick up that pen- have a pen in your pocket," Chitwood says, "We don’t care if it's our pen- just quick using everybody else’s pen!”

The pens are already in restaurants Taqueria Jalisco and Golden Bay Seafood on St. Andrews Road.

“If you can just stop one transmission, you might save ten down the road so that’s what we’re trying to do," Chitwood says.