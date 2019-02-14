IRMO, S.C. — Not only is today Valentine’s Day, it’s also the Northwest YMCA's 19th birthday!

This popular 'Y' has been serving the Irmo community for almost two decades now. They have a plethora of events and activities including the after school youth program, youth summer camp, safety around water training, a cancer survivor program and a Parkinson’s program to help increase strength and stability through exercise for sufferers of this disease.

Today also kicks off their annual community campaign that helps raise money for all of these special programs.

Members were given lollipops, cake and fruit upon arrival with information on how they can contribute.