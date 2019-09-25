IRMO, S.C. — This Friday and Saturday, the Town of Irmo will be hosting their infamous Okra Strut Festival.

We sat down with the chairman of the Okra Strut Commission Larry Slaughter to talk about the festival's history.

"46 years ago the women’s club of Lake Murray and Irmo wanted to raise funds to build a library here and they started the Okra Strut," Slaughter told us, "Its grown tremendously over the years it got to a time when the ladies club felt it was too big for their membership to handle and the Town of Irmo took it over."

There is now an ordinance in the town's code of ordinance setting up a commission for this festival. The commission works year round to get the event ready.

"We need all year and we plan all year," Slaugher says, "matter of fact I was working today on the contract for the 2020 Okra Strut, so it’s a year round process that we bring our thoughts and ideas together and plan and execute It all through the course of the year."

This year's festival has a lot in store. And for those who have never been, here are some strategies you should know, "Its fun, come on out, its also free. We have remote parking lots and free shuttle buses, free parking and free admission. You’re not going to find that anywhere else," Slaughter says.

"And headline entertainment," Slaughter continues, "Friday night is our street dance… come and enjoy its just a fun good Friday night. And Saturday night, big time headliners. Patrick Davis who leaves next month opening for Hootie and the Blowfish in Europe, he will open for Edwin McCain, South Carolina’s romantic balladeer and troubadour. Fantastic show and you’re not going to go any place and find that kind of entertainment.. .particularly not find it for free."

