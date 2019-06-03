LEXINGTON, S.C. — Farmers in Lexington have been in a rough battle with the unpredictable South Carolina weather over the last several days.

While it was warm over the last week, the county had two EF1 tornadoes with 100 mph winds roll through the area on Sunday. Since dealing with the damaging wind and rain, temperatures have dropped to freezing.

Now, farmers like Clinton Sease are left trying to protect their crops the best way they can. "There’s not a lot you can do for it," said Sease. "Just hope and pray to the good Lord that we’re in good shape, and that’s all we can do.”

Sease has been farming as long as he can remember, and he says they haven’t seen a tornado in almost 30 years. He says they’re fortunate the tornadoes missed his farm on Sunday.

“If we would've had hail with the storm Sunday night, it could have put me out of business," Sease explained. "It could have destroyed the plants, could have destroyed the plastic, and I would have been completely out of strawberries.”

The Lexington farmer says they’re expecting four-thousand kids to come to the farm this year to pick strawberries. They begin planting the strawberries in October and expect to start picking by the end of March.

While the storm is gone, Sease is now dealing with the cold temperatures.

“Actually, this is the first time we’ve covered them up since the first of January,” said Sease.

Sease says the cold weather won’t kill the plants, but it could kill the bloom. Right now, they’re protecting the strawberries by covering them to keep them warm.

The Lexington farmer says other farmers made it out safe after the storm but they’ll have to continue to monitor the weather to ensure their crops will grow well.