LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County residents have questions about Beechcreek Road, and WLTX is finding the answers.

Beechcreek Road is a frequently traveled road people use it to get to Lexington High School. A portion of it has been closed for almost half a year.

People say they’ve had to travel an extra 10 minutes to get from one side of the road to the other, since the road closed in July.

Bill Hansen has lived off the road since 1997, and he says it’s been a little inconvenient in some ways.

“The road started cracking, I think it was about July. They finally had to close the road because they were worried people were going to have an accident,” said Hansen.

Less traffic has been a plus, but they’re ready to see the road back open again.

“It is inconvenient for those that have to go to school like Lexington High School, Gilbert, and also people have to take their kids to daycare. Now they have to go around a different way. It adds probably ten minutes to their trip,” explained Hansen.

One of the complaints WLTX Street Squad heard from people in the area was how long it is taking for the project to be completed.

Jason Fulmer, Resident Construction Engineer with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, says they’ve had to wait a while to work on that portion of the road.

“We had a road failure due to some culverts connecting with the lake with some wetlands areas above here. They failed causing the road to kind of slough off,” said Fulmer.

The engineer says crews had to wait for months to work on Beechcreek due to permits and the need to lower Lake Murray’s water level.

“The project became a little bit larger than our maintenance forces could handle,” explained Fulmer. “We had to kind of coordinate with SCE&G for the lake to be drawn down. We had to wait for that time as well as get a set of plans together to do this construction project.”

The emergency project should be done by the end of March, according to officials.

“It’s kind of a high priority job for us right now just because the lake will be starting to come back up here soon. We’re out here full-force trying to get done in a small amount of time,” said Fulmer.

You can reach to Street Squad Lexington for stories you want to be covered on Facebook.