COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Cardinal Newman boys and girls basketball teams are state champions once again.

On Saturday, the two teams won the 3A SCISA State Championship for the second year in a row.

The girls, facing off against Northwood Academy, were down by double-digits in the first half, but they clawed their way back and ended up winning by a final score of 60-53.

"I'm not surprised that we won again because my team worked so hard so I knew that we would be able to do it." said sophomore Ashlyn Watkins, who is forward on the girls basketball team.

For the boys, the Cardinals faced Trinity-Byrnes in the final match. Like the girls, the Cardinal Newman boys had to also fight back from a deficit. A big offensive push by the Cardinals in the 4th quarter secured them the lead and the state title, winning by a final score of 52-49.

"It just shows the type of program that we have, the standards we have as a school and the hard work we put in in the weight room." said senior guard Peyton Cooper.

Molly Moore, who played for the Cardinals as a student and has been the girls head coach since 2016, says both teams winning back-to-back state championships is a spectacular feat.

"It was really cool, our goal every year that I played here was to win a state championship and it never happened so the fact that we've won two in a row and then on top of that for us both to win, you don't hear that too often." said coach Moore.