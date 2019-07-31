PELION, S.C. — People in Pelion want to see some roads repaved in the Pelion area.

Chuck Overturf is not happy about Bush Berry Road. He says he's tired of seeing pot holes out on the roadway.

“It’s in bad condition. Come out here and look at the damn roads and fix 'em,” said Overturf. “We're getting our cars tore up and tires cut up and everything.”

He says many people typically use the road as a cut through between Old Charleston Road and Highway 215. Overturf believes speeders also tear up the road.

Street Squad Lexington reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to find out if there's any plans to look at the road.

The department says they last evaluated Bush Berry Road back in 2013.

SCDOT says they plan on taking a look at the road by the end of this week.

