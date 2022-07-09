New exhibit features works of Orangeburg artist James H. Green

After discovering more than 100 unreleased works in Green's attic after he died, an exhibit will showcase these images to the public.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — James H. Green, Jr. is a name that may be unfamiliar to many. Art historians in Orangeburg say although the late artist wasn't very social, his art spoke for itself, and now the public will have the chance to see it.

“He had a natural talent for drawing and painting and so forth, but it wasn’t until he began to have some mental problems that really his work came to light," said Orangeburg photographer and civil rights activist Cecil Williams.

Williams was one of Green's best friends. They attended Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School together. Green went on to study art at Ohio Wesleyan University, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

After Green died due to illness in 2017, Williams discovered nearly 200 of his paintings in the attic of his home, where he was confined for many years. Williams helped name, frame, and restore these paintings.

“It was my great pleasure that this legacy was left up to me to play a part in, and for that I am eternally grateful," said Williams.

Of the 200 pieces discovered, about 30 will be on display at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. Most of these images are being seen by the public for the first time.

Something art critics note of Green's work is Green's use of vibrant colors.

“Sometimes green, I think, is used as a theme in his work. Maybe it’s an homage to his name, maybe it’s just a self-actualization, but particularly was fond of orange and green in many of his compositions," said South Carolina State University Art Faculty Member Frank Martin II.