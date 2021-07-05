Dent Middle School student to graduate a published author

James Pearson published a children's book titled 'The Sleeping Dragon.'

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A local teenager is already a published author heading into high school.

14-year-old James Pearson will graduate from Dent Middle School next week with 'author' on his resume.

What started as a 7th-grade project turned into a great accomplishment for his age.

“The first thing that came to mind was to make something about dragons since I like mythical creatures," Pearson said about his book 'The Sleeping Dragon,' it is about a boy who set out on an adventure to help his sick mother.

“It was pretty hard to come up with an actual story and to convey it to children," Pearson told us, but once he did he was excited to share it with younger students.

But he didn't stop there with the book like others assigned the project. He wanted it to be published and for sale. He and his mom, Tasha, found an illustrator and went through the process of publishing.

“It was a daunting process," Pearson remembers but is glad he did it.

Now, James is selling copies right off of Amazon and hopes to continue writing.

“I’m going to try and make another book and I guess I’ll see what happens from there!" Pearson tells us.