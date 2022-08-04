Karesh Long Term Care Center in Camden expanding

Karesh Long Term Care unit is moving to a new location with over one-hundred thirty beds

CAMDEN, S.C. — Driving down Highway 97 in Camden, you might have seen construction workers, large scaffolding, and a large facility popping up.

The project is the relocation of the Karesh Long Term Care & Rehab, which is expanding and will allow for more room for people.

Residents like Sherri Potter have seen the construction and have wondered what is going on. "I've seen a lot of construction for many months and I was wondering what in the world that big facility is," Potter said.

"We are currently building a 132-bed long term care unit to replace the existing 96-bed unit," said Sallie Harrell, executive director for The Health Services District of Kershaw County.

"Traditionally, Karesh Long Term Care has had a waiting list and, due to the fact that DHEC has published in their state health plan the need for long term care beds in this area, we felt like we could add the existing complement of beds, as well as add some new beds to be able to be fill for our wait list," Harrell said. "The facility will be built out completely in September of 2022, with a scheduled move-in for residents around Thanksgiving."