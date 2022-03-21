Kershaw County School District educates, inspires students during Women's History Month

Kershaw County School District is hoping to motivate women to know they can do anything they put their minds to.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County School District honored Women's History Month on Monday by hosting a "Rosie The Riveter" event to help educate students on the accomplishments of women.

"It's very important for us to celebrate our women," said Kim Stokes, special project coordinator for the Continued Learning Center in Kershaw County. "We wanted our female students to feel that female empowerment.

The event brought in local women from manufacturers, colleges, and even emergency services. "All of these military folks and businesses are represented by women."

Student Sharriona Halley says the conversations motivated her even more. "It feels very good because I want to go into the army, I feel like if I push hard, I can get there."

That's a goal Stokes wanted to accomplish. "It warms my heart and that was the whole purpose of today."

Stokes also had a message for the male students.