Meet new Kershaw County's new school superintendent

Harrison Goodwin says it's like returning home

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County School District has been on the search to replace Dr. Shane Robbins. Harrison Goodwin has been announced as the new superintendent coming from Chesterfield County, where he currently serves as their superintendent. He will take the role over on July 1st, a role he is excited for.

Goodwin says, "I'm a native of Kershaw County, I grew up there, I came back and taught there the first five years at the beginning of my career," adding, "it's a tie that never really has gone away." One he hopes will help him tremendously as he moves back to the district he taught in from 1987 to 1992.

Adding to this role he plans to be very involved in the classrooms. "I'm not a meet the principal in the office kind of person, I like to meet with principals, walk around the school, go to classrooms, there is nothing more fun than walking into a kindergarten or first-grade classroom and getting the kids really all charged up.

Adding he wants everyone to have the same opportunity, "We want to make sure we overcome any equity and access issues, we have great programs in Kershaw County, for dual enrollment and career and tech training but we need to make sure that somebodies background doesn't exclude them from these great opportunities but all of them get all of our students a great opportunity."