Kershaw County students helping animal shelters in their community

All of the schools in the county are asking their students to donate food, dog bowls, blankets, and more.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County School District has kicked off a fundraiser to get items to animal shelters in the community and teach students the importance of giving.

"Each kitchen is picking their own shelter or rescue that we adopted," said Camden High School Cafeteria Manager Heather Webb. "This year, ours here at Camden High will be going to the Kershaw County Humane Society."

Webb says it's more than just donating items to those in need. It's teaching students the art of giving.

"When the kids come in and bring this stuff, I hope they realize they've made a difference, that maybe something small and not of importance to them can actually make a difference for someone else," Webb said.

"Honestly, I didn't think we could do something like this but I'm glad we did because we are helping our community," said senior Saniyya Boykin. "I'm surprised students stepped up to the plate because this generation, it feels like we only care about ourselves, and this just shows the opposite of that."