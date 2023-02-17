Arts Center of Kershaw County hosting Heritage Tea for Black History Month

They will highlight 3 trailblazers who have passed this year, as well as showcase projects from students who linked art to Black History.

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Arts Center of Kershaw County will host its annual Black History Month celebration on Sunday.

"The Heritage Tea is a time that we can celebrate our heritage and honor Black History Month through the arts," said Founding Member of the Multicultural Committee Ann Davis.

Davis says this year's event recognizes three local trailblazers, two of which are known as "living legends." She also is proud to call them great friends.

One of them is Vivian Metze, who was an educator for more than 40 years.

"She was the first African American and the first female to chair the Kershaw County School Board," Davis said. "She was the chair of the Voter Registration for years."

Also being recognized is Bishop Thomas Bell, a local religious leader in Camden.

"He would gather up a group of his colleagues, and they were the just Jesus Movement, and they would stand on the corner of downtown Camden and they read the bible from Genesis to Revelations," Davis said.

There are so many amazing projects coming to the Arts Center for Heritage Tea! Each year Heritage Tea provides school... Posted by Arts Center of Kershaw County on Thursday, February 9, 2023

Last, but not least, is Clifton Anderson, who's well-known as a community advocate.

"He would go to Washington and gather pieces of artwork and he would get the theme from the American Association of Negro History and he would bring all of this artwork back to Camden to share," Davis said.

"I mainly focused on Michael Jackson, and this was a timeline that I thought of at the start," student Mason Chappell said. "I guess I highlighted more of what he did when he was younger."