Local veteran recognized as Kershaw County airport names control room after him

Retired Col. Loren Webb served in the Vietnam War and has been recognized by the county

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — On Saturday, officials with the Kershaw County Airport, along with state and local leaders, dedicated the airport's control room after Retired Colonel Loren Webb.

“Absolutely, I was shocked,” Webb said.

For the county, it just seemed right for a man who spends so much time at the airport.

“I just wasn’t sure anybody would’ve thought enough of me to put a plaque up,” Webb said.

At 93 years old, Webb still stops by the control room every day.

“I guess I go to keep aviation in my blood,” Webb said.

Webb says aviation is something he’s always loved. Planes sit across his home with his memories of service.

Webb was deployed to Vietnam during the war and was responsible for six mohawks and about 12 pilots. He did daily missions that were dangerous but said he’s thankful for his experience because he got to do what he loves, flying, while serving his country.