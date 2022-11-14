Kershaw County Council one step closer to approving $2.7 million loan for sewer improvement

After a second reading approval, the measure will will face a final reading in December.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Council has passed the second reading of a $2.7 million loan for phase 2 of the Southern Loop Project.

"It's a sewer infrastructure project, it allows us to increase our footprint, if you will, for Kershaw County sewer down into the southern portion of the county," Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar said. "We're experiencing most of our growth down there. We already have the infrastructure in place, these are just improvements in terms of flow characteristics, flow capabilities. In some area's the flow has been reversed, gravity systems have been replaced with force main systems. It's gonna allow us to better serve down there."

Templar said his expectation is the loan will be paid off in 12 years, with money generated from revenue, not tax dollars.

"No, no tax increase," Templar said. "Again, it just goes back to the consumer of the utility will be, they have already seen a rate increase on their bills already, and none of that ... will not change. There is no new anticipated rate increase."