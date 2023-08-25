KCSD says drivers are becoming complacent in school zones, posing a danger as school year begins

Officials said that a deputy has been hit in the past. They don't want that to happen again.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Officials with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office say now is the time of year when drivers begin to disregard school zones.

"That’s our biggest concern: making sure that you are safe and the children are safe,” said one deputy.

“The sad thing is a lot of people become complacent in that phase and start driving faster, losing their focus on the roadways,” Captain Doug Bowling added.

Bowling said that as the county continues to grow, they are seeing more drivers on the road.

"We have [school resource officers] SROs at all major congested areas, and they just really can’t control the congestion," he said. "The cars are there, they are there, so trying [not] to be late or trying to be in a hurry because you're late is only going to compound the problem.”

They want to make sure no officers or students get injured.

“Just please pay attention to the fact you are in a school zone. Go that miles per hour, and you'll be able to see whatever kind of signals that officers that are trying to direct traffic are doing,” Deputy Misty Burroughs said.