Six new firefighters coming to Kershaw county

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Council approved their 2022-2023 budget in June.

Part of the county's plan included more money towards the expansion of the counties fire service.

Julian Burns, chairman for Kershaw County Council says, "Kershaw County is following up on it's commitment to improve fire response times and reduce insurance rates."

The budget will allow the county to hire six firefighters and Chief Will Glover says it will help tremendously.

"The volunteers are the backbone of Kershaw County Fire Service but with the call volumes and some of the growth we've seen in the county, these new positions will help supplement our volunteers and apply and help provide service to the community....It allows us to hire two more firefighters per shift and up staffing throughout the county, wherever we need to put the people," said the chief.

Bringing in the new fire firefighters will cost residents outside of Camden and Lugoff.

Burns explained, "will have a small increase in millage and a $20 dollar increase per parcel for developed property in the rural part of the county. The tax bill will be in effect in January."