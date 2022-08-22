Kershaw County Library expanding services at Bethune branch

The Library has extended hours and is continuing to add additional programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETHUNE, S.C. — Kershaw County Library's branch in Bethune is always full of books, but it's not always full of people. The library has been working to change that.

Several months ago Mayor Susan Holley worked alongside Kershaw County Library to expand hours and add services.

One of those services they added is called Storytime, a time session for kids aged 0-5 to come with their parents and read along in a group setting.

One mother in attendance, Mary Cerha is thankful the library has worked to open up more. "It's been really great being close to the library ... it's only five minutes away versus Camden, which was about 30 minutes away. It's been so much easier to come. "

Mayor Susan Holley says she's impressed with the attendance they've seen thus far, with most Storytime sessions averaging 10-12 kids.

"I think for Bethune it's a wonderful turnout, and people are still learning. And we're using all of our resources just to get the word out that, 'Hey, the Bethune library is open, and we're active and we're working.'"

Along with Storytime, the library has shifted to being open two days a week versus one, and Mayor Holley says they might add more.

"It's been great, we've had a wonderful response we've had children and adults active again," Holley said. "And we hope to expand even more in the future."