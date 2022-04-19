Kershaw County Library extending services in Bethune

The library will welcome more hours, special programs and a social worker

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Bethune is continuing the efforts to revitalize the town.

Amy Schofield, Kershaw County Library Director says "I'm hopeful because there is already space there and there is an activity we can grow from that". Schofield is hoping the small library will have a big impact on the community.

Adding they plan on extending services, "we have been open only one day a week and now we are going to be open two days a week and also every other Saturday, but it's more than that it's how the library will be serving the rural area of the county,".

Not only does the library have shelves full of books, but it is also soon to be full of activity.

"We're going to start story-time gain, it helps children get ready for that experience of starting school and learning to read." Adding, "the library can be a convening space so book discussions, we're going to start our knitting group back, we're gonna have a place just for people to come and talk".