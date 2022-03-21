Kershaw County School District mourns loss of two beloved bus drivers

Linda Faye Johnson and Barbara Murphy Williams have left a legacy at the district

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County School District has suffered a hard loss with two of their bus drivers, Linda Faye Johnson and Barbara Murphy Williams, passing away over the last two weeks.

"Here at Kershaw County School District, we're family, and we've lost two key members of our family in the last five to ten days," said John Clinton, District Transportation Coordinator. "They we're just fun-loving folks."

"Ms. Linda Faye Johnson drove for us for about nineteen years," Clinton said. "She was a wonderful individual. She loved kids and loved what she did every day. She was funny and just fun-loving."

"Ms. Murphy just loved little kids," Clinton said. 'She drove our K-5th graders. No matter what those kids did, she always said 'Oh, Mr. Clinton, it's gonna be alright, they're just children.' And to know her that was her mannerisms, and how she talked ... her favorite saying was 'Oh, it's easy peasy."

Last Monday, the district took Ms. Johnson's school bus to her visitation service, and they will do the same thing this Thursday with Ms. Williams, with plans to adding a flower to the front and giving her a final ride.

Clinton wants people to be aware tomorrow is not promised.

"Coordinators, directors, drivers, let's just keep loving one another because we never know when it will be the last day we walk through those doors, or the last time we get off a school bus to not return to it again."