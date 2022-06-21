Kershaw County needs volunteer firefighters

The county has grown in population and seen a decrease in volunteer firefighters leading to this urgent need.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Being a first responder isn't easy, and it sure is hard with fewer workers, leaving the Kershaw County Fire Department pleading for volunteer firefighters.

"Kershaw County is made up of seventeen fire stations throughout the county, and everyone relies heavily on volunteers for a response," Kershaw County Fire Chief Will Glover said. "We have full-time staffing at two of the stations, and then we rotate part-time personnel throughout the week at other stations to help supplement the volunteers. "

Glover says it's a dangerous job that only gets more dangerous with less help.

"Doing it with limited manpower is, of course, more dangerous, so the more people we can get to volunteer and get trained and respond to these calls, the better off we will be and the safer the community will be."

Glover said they need more than just volunteers.

"We're also looking for part-time help, most of our part-timers are full-time firefighters somewhere else."

"Over the past several years, our call volume has gone up twenty percent every year, so that's adding strain on the volunteers we have," Glover said. "They are wonderful and dedicated to the service and the county, but with the increased call volume, there are increased troubles for them."

As for those wanting to volunteer, Glover says it's easy to qualify.

"You have to be at least 18 years of age and have a valid drivers license, but then after that, everything is just paid for or supplied by the fire service."